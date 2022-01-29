How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Big Ten rivals battle Saturday afternoon when Michigan makes the short trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

Michigan heads to hated rival Michigan State on Saturday looking to win its fourth straight game. The Wolverines won their third consecutive game Wednesday night when they survived a scrappy Northwestern team.

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WKYT – Lexington, KY)(Hazard)

The Wolverines blew an 11-point lead but went on a late run and held on in a furious last few seconds to get the 72-70 win. The win got them back over .500 in the Big Ten at 4-3 as they continue to play their best basketball of the year.

Saturday, though, it gets tougher as they must take on No. 10 Michigan State.

The Spartans have looked like one of the best teams in the Big Ten this year, but they have stumbled in losing two of their last three.

They were upset by Northwestern two weeks ago, then bounced back with a big win at Wisconsin, but dropped a road game at Illinois on Tuesday.

The back and forth play now has the Spartans 6-2 in the Big Ten and has them a half-game back of the Illini for first place.

This has turned into one of the best rivalries in college basketball, as both programs have been very strong the last decade. This game should be no different, as the two rivals meet for the first time this year.

