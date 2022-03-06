Rivals battle on Sunday afternoon when Michigan visits Ohio State in its regular-season finale in men's basketball.

Michigan hits the road on Sunday in must-win mode after dropping its last home game on Thursday to Iowa. The Wolverines got down by as many as 18 in the second half to the Hawkeyes and despite making a run, couldn't come all the way back in a tough loss.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTGS-Savannah, GA)

The Wolverines are on the edge of making the NCAA Tournament and need to get a win against the Buckeyes on Sunday if they want to improve their resume to get in.

Ohio State, though, will be looking to deal them another blow and pick up the season sweep of the rival Wolverines.

The Buckeyes will be looking to win their second straight game as they beat Michigan State at home Thursday night.

The win against the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak in which Ohio State lost at Maryland and then had an embarrassing loss at home to Nebraska.

It has been an up-and-down couple of weeks for the Buckeyes, but they will look to end on a high note against Michigan.

Whenever these teams play it is always a great atmosphere and Sunday's game shouldn't be any different.

