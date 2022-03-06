Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rivals battle on Sunday afternoon when Michigan visits Ohio State in its regular-season finale in men's basketball.

Michigan hits the road on Sunday in must-win mode after dropping its last home game on Thursday to Iowa. The Wolverines got down by as many as 18 in the second half to the Hawkeyes and despite making a run, couldn't come all the way back in a tough loss.

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTGS-Savannah, GA)

Live stream the Michigan at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines are on the edge of making the NCAA Tournament and need to get a win against the Buckeyes on Sunday if they want to improve their resume to get in.

Ohio State, though, will be looking to deal them another blow and pick up the season sweep of the rival Wolverines.

The Buckeyes will be looking to win their second straight game as they beat Michigan State at home Thursday night.

The win against the Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak in which Ohio State lost at Maryland and then had an embarrassing loss at home to Nebraska.

It has been an up-and-down couple of weeks for the Buckeyes, but they will look to end on a high note against Michigan.

Whenever these teams play it is always a great atmosphere and Sunday's game shouldn't be any different.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Michigan at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WTGS-Savannah, GA)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1010330669h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17722752
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas53 seconds ago
USATSI_17673495
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State

By Adam Childs53 seconds ago
USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
USATSI_17812878
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_16154529
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_15882094
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Miami in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_15761124
College Basketball

How to Watch Longwood vs. Winthrop

By Frank Urbina30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy