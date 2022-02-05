How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in Men's College Basketball

Michigan heads to Purdue on Saturday for the first of two games against the Boilermakers in the next six days

Michigan starts a busy eight days on Saturday as it will play a game every other day during this stretch. The Wolverines were only supposed to have three games, but their home game against the Boilermakers was rescheduled to Tuesday after it was postponed earlier due to COVID-19.

How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Michigan at Purdue game on fuboTV:

The Wolverines head into the game on Saturday winners of four of their last five. They were nearly upset by Nebraska at home on Tuesday, but came back from a seven-point deficit to get the win.

The Wolverines are now 5-4 in the Big Ten and 11-8 overall.

Saturday will be tough as they must take on the No. 4 team in the country who is coming off of four straight wins.

The Boilermakers went to Minnesota on Wednesday and easily took care of the Golden Gophers 88-73. That win came after they needed a last-second three by Jaden Ivey to beat Ohio State on Sunday.

Purdue is now 8-3 in the Big Ten, but still a game back of Illinois for the top spot in the conference.

