How to Watch Michigan at UCF in Men's College Basketball

UCF goes for its fifth straight win Thursday when it hosts a Michigan team that hasn't played in almost two weeks.

UCF hosts Michigan on Thursday riding its second four-game winning streak of the year. The Knights opened the season with four straight wins before losing two straight. Since then, though, they have rolled off four more.

How to Watch Michigan at UCF in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Michigan at UCF game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Knights have been playing well, but they only have one win over major conference competition this season. They beat Miami way back on Nov. 13 but have lost to both Oklahoma and Auburn.

Thursday, they will look to get that second win against a Michigan team that hasn't played in 12 days.

The Wolverines last played on Dec. 18 when they ran Southern Utah out of the gym in their 87-50 win. The win came after they lost to Minnesota by 10 in their second Big Ten game.

Michigan has struggled offensively in its four losses this year. In those defeats, they have scored at most 65 points and have been prone to long scoring droughts.

It wasn't a problem in the Wolverines last game, but they are still trying to find some consistency as they enter Big Ten play after this game.

Thursday they go for their second straight win in their last non-conference game of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.