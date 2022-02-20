Michigan heads to Madison on Sunday afternoon looking to win its second straight game when it plays the Badgers.

Michigan plays its second straight road game Sunday looking to win its second straight. The Wolverines went to Iowa on Thursday night and pulled off the big 84-79 win.

How to Watch Michigan at Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WWMT-Grand Rapids/Kalamazoo, MI)

The win was their seventh in the last 10 games and has the Wolverines 8-6 in the Big Ten.

The win against the Hawkeyes has put Michigan on the edge of making the NCAA Tournament, but it needs to pick up another big road win to secure its spot.

Wisconsin will look to keep that from happening as it tries to bounce back from losing its last home game against Rutgers last Saturday.

The Badgers did go on the road to Indiana and got a win to bounce back and are now 11-4 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois a half-game back of first place Purdue.

The Badgers have been one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten this year, but have a tough schedule to end the year.

This should be a great game between two teams that are playing great basketball right now.

