Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten rivals square off Saturday afternoon when Michigan State travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Note: Game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Michigan State hits the road on Saturday afternoon when it travels to face rival Michigan, looking to send the Wolverines home with their third straight loss.

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WSFX - Wilmington, NC)

Live stream the Michigan State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spartans and Wolverines seem to be going in different directions right now. Michigan State has won eight straight games while Michigan has stumbled as of late.

Michigan State beat Nebraska on Wednesday night to stay perfect in the Big Ten at 4-0. It was a closer-than-expected game, but the Spartans still found a way to come out on top and beat the Cornhuskers.

Michigan, on the other hand, has lost two straight, including a loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night. The loss to the Scarlet Knights was the first time the Wolverines ever lost to Rutgers and dropped the Wolverines to just 1-2 in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines were depleted in that game, as they had a number of players out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday they hope to have them back as they look to stop their slide and pick up a huge upset over the rival Spartans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WSFX - Wilmington, NC)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

michigan state
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan

6 minutes ago
USATSI_17464190
NHL

How to Watch Penguins at Stars

36 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU at La Salle

36 minutes ago
texas
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State

36 minutes ago
richmond
College Basketball

How to Watch Richmond at Fordham

36 minutes ago
syracuse
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at Wake Forest

36 minutes ago
nebraska
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Rutgers

36 minutes ago
rhode island
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at Davidson

36 minutes ago
Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova vs. DePaul in Men's College Basketball

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy