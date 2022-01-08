Big Ten rivals square off Saturday afternoon when Michigan State travels to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Note: Game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues

Michigan State hits the road on Saturday afternoon when it travels to face rival Michigan, looking to send the Wolverines home with their third straight loss.

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WSFX - Wilmington, NC)

The Spartans and Wolverines seem to be going in different directions right now. Michigan State has won eight straight games while Michigan has stumbled as of late.

Michigan State beat Nebraska on Wednesday night to stay perfect in the Big Ten at 4-0. It was a closer-than-expected game, but the Spartans still found a way to come out on top and beat the Cornhuskers.

Michigan, on the other hand, has lost two straight, including a loss to Rutgers on Tuesday night. The loss to the Scarlet Knights was the first time the Wolverines ever lost to Rutgers and dropped the Wolverines to just 1-2 in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines were depleted in that game, as they had a number of players out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Saturday they hope to have them back as they look to stop their slide and pick up a huge upset over the rival Spartans.

