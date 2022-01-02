Skip to main content
    How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State goes for its seventh straight win on Sunday when it travels to Northwestern in a Big Ten battle
    Author:

    Michigan State has been playing great this year and is back to playing like it is used to a year after struggling by its standards. The Spartans have lost to Kansas and Baylor, but have won every other game.

    How to Watch Michigan State at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan State at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two of those wins have come against Minnesota and Penn State in their first two Big Ten games. The two wins have them tied atop the conference standings and has the Spartans once again looking like one of the favorites to win the Big Ten.

    Sunday afternoon they will look to stay perfect when they travel to a Northwestern team that has won three straight.

    The Wildcats have been one of the biggest surprises in the Big Ten this year as they come into this game 8-2 and 1-0 in the conference.

    Northwestern took down Maryland in its Big Ten opener, but Sunday will be much tougher as they take on a Spartans team that has climbed to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

