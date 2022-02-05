Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State heads east to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game

Michigan State hits the road for the second straight game Saturday afternoon looking to stay atop the Big Ten. The Spartans beat Maryland on Tuesday night 65-63 in a gritty road win.

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Michigan State at Rutgers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came after they had a huge win against rival Michigan last Saturday. Michigan State is now 8-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois for first in the Big Ten.

Saturday afternoon they will look to keep pace when it takes on a Rutgers team coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern.

The Scarlet Knights had one of the best comebacks of the year when they erased a 24 point second-half deficit to send the game to overtime, but came up just short against the Wildcats.

Rutgers has now lost three of its last four games and has dropped to 6-5 in the Big Ten. It has been the worst stretch of the season for the Scarlet Knights and it doesn't get any easier as their next five games are against ranked teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

oklahoma women
Women's College Basketball

West Virginia at Oklahoma in Women's College Basketball: Live Stream

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard-forward Luis Rodriguez (15) shoots as Missouri Tigers forward Ronnie DeGray III (21) defends during the second half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Texas A&M in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Kansas in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Duquesne at VCU in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Cal in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Marshall at Charlotte in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
USATSI_17555054
College Wrestling

How to Watch Wisconsin at Iowa in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels center Nysier Brooks (3) shoots for three during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy