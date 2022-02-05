How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in Men's College Basketball

Michigan State heads east to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon looking to win its third straight game

Michigan State hits the road for the second straight game Saturday afternoon looking to stay atop the Big Ten. The Spartans beat Maryland on Tuesday night 65-63 in a gritty road win.

How to Watch Michigan State at Rutgers in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The win came after they had a huge win against rival Michigan last Saturday. Michigan State is now 8-2 in the Big Ten and tied with Illinois for first in the Big Ten.

Saturday afternoon they will look to keep pace when it takes on a Rutgers team coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern.

The Scarlet Knights had one of the best comebacks of the year when they erased a 24 point second-half deficit to send the game to overtime, but came up just short against the Wildcats.

Rutgers has now lost three of its last four games and has dropped to 6-5 in the Big Ten. It has been the worst stretch of the season for the Scarlet Knights and it doesn't get any easier as their next five games are against ranked teams.

