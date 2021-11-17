Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan State
-2.5
131.5 points
Key Stats for Butler vs. Michigan State
- Last year, the Spartans averaged 69.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
- The Bulldogs averaged 7.6 fewer points per game last year (63.5) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (71.1).
- The Spartans made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry paced his team in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per game last year, shooting 44.9% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Joey Hauser was tops on the Spartans at 5.6 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 9.7 points.
- Joshua Langford averaged 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest last season.
- Rocket Watts put up 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest last season.
- Malik Hall put up 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 48.9% from the field.
Butler Players to Watch
- Chuck Harris scored 12.9 points and distributed 2.3 assists per game last season.
- Bryce Nze grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.9 points a contest.
- Jair Bolden knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Myles Tate and Nze were defensive standouts last season, with Tate averaging 1.2 steals per game and Nze collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
