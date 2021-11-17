Butler Bulldogs forward Myles Wilmoth (5) holds up his arms to celebrate Butler Bulldogs forward Bryce Nze (10) half-time buzzer half court shot Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs defeated the Troy Trojans, 70-59. Ncaa Basketball Ini 1113 Ncaa Men S Basketball Troy At Butler

The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Butler vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -2.5 131.5 points

Key Stats for Butler vs. Michigan State

Last year, the Spartans averaged 69.4 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 68.7 the Bulldogs gave up.

The Bulldogs averaged 7.6 fewer points per game last year (63.5) than the Spartans gave up to opponents (71.1).

The Spartans made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

The Bulldogs shot 41.1% from the field, 1.5% lower than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Aaron Henry paced his team in points (15.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (3.6) per game last year, shooting 44.9% from the floor. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Joey Hauser was tops on the Spartans at 5.6 rebounds per game last season, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 9.7 points.

Joshua Langford averaged 9.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest last season.

Rocket Watts put up 7.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest last season.

Malik Hall put up 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season, shooting 48.9% from the field.

Butler Players to Watch