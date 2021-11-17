Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State is known to schedule as tough a non-conference slate as possible. The Spartans began this season with a matchup against Kansas in the Champions Classic, and now they travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play the Butler Bulldogs in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

How to Watch Spartans vs. Bulldogs:

Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Spartans didn’t look like an elite team but quickly reasserted themselves in their home opener against Western Michigan.

After facing the cream of the crop and a relative cupcake in their first two games, Butler is just right in terms of being a measuring stick for Izzo.

A dominant win on the road will show that Michigan State is closer to the top than the bottom of its league. Conversely, a loss–in any fashion–will likely cause Izzo and the fanbase to pump the brakes on their expectations for this season.

The Bulldogs are looking to see where they stand as well. In their past 63 non-conference home games, Butler has amassed a 62-1 record.

Butler will get Aaron Thompson back after he missed the team’s first three games due to a suspension for an unspecified reason. The Bulldogs were able to win all three without Thompson, but no team they faced is close to Michigan State's level—even in their down years.

The last time these two teams met was at the 2010 Final Four in Indianapolis, in which Butler won 52-50.

