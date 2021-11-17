Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State Spartans vs. Butler Bulldogs in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Michigan State faces a tough road test against Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Wednesday night.
    Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State is known to schedule as tough a non-conference slate as possible. The Spartans began this season with a matchup against Kansas in the Champions Classic, and now they travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse to play the Butler Bulldogs in the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

    How to Watch Spartans vs. Bulldogs:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the Spartans at Bulldogs game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    The Spartans didn’t look like an elite team but quickly reasserted themselves in their home opener against Western Michigan.

    After facing the cream of the crop and a relative cupcake in their first two games, Butler is just right in terms of being a measuring stick for Izzo.

    A dominant win on the road will show that Michigan State is closer to the top than the bottom of its league. Conversely, a loss–in any fashion–will likely cause Izzo and the fanbase to pump the brakes on their expectations for this season.

    The Bulldogs are looking to see where they stand as well. In their past 63 non-conference home games, Butler has amassed a 62-1 record.

    Butler will get Aaron Thompson back after he missed the team’s first three games due to a suspension for an unspecified reason. The Bulldogs were able to win all three without Thompson, but no team they faced is close to Michigan State's level—even in their down years.

    The last time these two teams met was at the 2010 Final Four in Indianapolis, in which Butler won 52-50.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Butler Bulldogs

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
