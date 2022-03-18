How to Watch Michigan State vs Davidson in Men's College Basketball

Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Tournament First Round: Michigan State vs Davidson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are in for an exciting matchup as the No. 10 seeded Davidson takes on the No. 7 seeded Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is one of the few games where neither one of these teams won their respective conference tournaments. Davidson lost the Atlantic-10 to Richmond 64-62, and Michigan State lost in the Big 10 to Purdue 75-70. 

According to history, these No. 7 and No. 10 seeded games are prone to upsets. The No. 10 seed is 57-87 all-time against No. 7 seeds. There has only been one year in the past 35 NCAA tournaments where all four No. 7 seeds have won.

How to Watch First Round: Michigan State vs Davidson Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the First Round: Michigan State vs Davidson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Davidson, who is back in the tournament for one of the first times since Stephen Curry, has put together a powerful roster. Foster Loyer leads the team with 16.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game from the guard position.

Michigan State plays in arguably one of the toughest conferences in college basketball and that should speak for something since it was 20-11 this season. Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game, but everyone on the Spartans contributes for Tom Izzo.

Michigan State is projected to win this game and move onto the Round of 32 by a favored spread of -1.5 points and a money line of -120. Davidson's money line is +100, and the projection of the total points is Over/Under 140.5 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Michigan State vs Davidson

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 16, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State vs Davidson in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
High School Basketball

How to Watch Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-Litchville/Marion

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates the third period goal by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_17909716
NBA

How to watch Clippers at Jazz

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) looks to pass the ball as Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) defends on the play during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy