How to Watch Michigan State vs Davidson in Men's College Basketball

We are in for an exciting matchup as the No. 10 seeded Davidson takes on the No. 7 seeded Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is one of the few games where neither one of these teams won their respective conference tournaments. Davidson lost the Atlantic-10 to Richmond 64-62, and Michigan State lost in the Big 10 to Purdue 75-70.

According to history, these No. 7 and No. 10 seeded games are prone to upsets. The No. 10 seed is 57-87 all-time against No. 7 seeds. There has only been one year in the past 35 NCAA tournaments where all four No. 7 seeds have won.

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Davidson, who is back in the tournament for one of the first times since Stephen Curry, has put together a powerful roster. Foster Loyer leads the team with 16.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game from the guard position.

Michigan State plays in arguably one of the toughest conferences in college basketball and that should speak for something since it was 20-11 this season. Gabe Brown leads the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game, but everyone on the Spartans contributes for Tom Izzo.

Michigan State is projected to win this game and move onto the Round of 32 by a favored spread of -1.5 points and a money line of -120. Davidson's money line is +100, and the projection of the total points is Over/Under 140.5 points.

