Michigan State vs. Davidson: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch as the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (22-12) take on the No. 10 Davidson Wildcats (27-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 9:40 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Davidson

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Davidson

  • The 72.1 points per game the Spartans score are 6.3 more points than the Wildcats allow (65.8).
  • The Wildcats' 75.6 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Wildcats' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 11.4 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Marcus Bingham leads Michigan State in rebounding, averaging 6.1 per game, while A.J Hoggard leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
  • The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • Tyson Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Foster Loyer's points (16.3 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Wildcats' leaderboards.
  • Luka Brajkovic is at the top of the Davidson rebounding leaderboard with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also racks up 14.2 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
  • Loyer is the top scorer from deep for the Wildcats, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
  • Davidson's leader in steals is Mike Jones (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brajkovic (1.1 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

W 77-67

Home

3/10/2022

Maryland

W 76-72

Home

3/11/2022

Wisconsin

W 69-63

Away

3/12/2022

Purdue

L 75-70

Away

3/18/2022

Davidson

-

Home

Davidson Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

George Mason

W 73-62

Home

3/5/2022

Dayton

L 82-76

Away

3/11/2022

Fordham

W 74-56

Home

3/12/2022

Saint Louis

W 84-69

Home

3/13/2022

Richmond

L 64-62

Home

3/18/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
18
2022

First Round: Davidson vs. Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
