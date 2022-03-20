How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke NCAA Tournament Second Round

Michigan State looks to upset Duke and end Coach K's run in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday.

Michigan State slumped at the end of the year as it went just 5-8 in its last 13 games, but it regrouped and picked up a tough win against Davidson in the first round.

How to Watch the NCAA Second Round Michigan State vs Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Spartans were tested by the Wildcats but they made enough plays down the stretch to pick up the first-round win.

Now, the Spartans must try and take down a Duke team that is trying to send off legendary Coach K out with a tournament title.

The Blue Devils are playing their last season with Coach K at the helm and are trying to make this a great tournament for him and they didn't disappoint in the first round.

They had little trouble in beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 to advance to the second round.

The Blue Devils were coming off a tough loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC title game but got back on track with a win against the Titans.

Now they get to play a Michigan State team that they are very familiar with. They lost to the Spartans last year on their home court and will be looking to avenge that loss with a big second-round win and earn a berth into the Sweet 16.

