How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke NCAA Tournament Second Round

How to Watch the NCAA Second Round: Michigan State vs Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michigan State slumped at the end of the year as it went just 5-8 in its last 13 games, but it regrouped and picked up a tough win against Davidson in the first round.
Game Date: March 20, 2022
Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
The Spartans were tested by the Wildcats but they made enough plays down the stretch to pick up the first-round win.
Now, the Spartans must try and take down a Duke team that is trying to send off legendary Coach K out with a tournament title.
The Blue Devils are playing their last season with Coach K at the helm and are trying to make this a great tournament for him and they didn't disappoint in the first round.
They had little trouble in beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 to advance to the second round.
The Blue Devils were coming off a tough loss to Virginia Tech in the ACC title game but got back on track with a win against the Titans.
Now they get to play a Michigan State team that they are very familiar with. They lost to the Spartans last year on their home court and will be looking to avenge that loss with a big second-round win and earn a berth into the Sweet 16.
