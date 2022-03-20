How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-6) attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (23-12) on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.
How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Duke
-6.5
144 points
Key Stats for Duke vs. Michigan State
- The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils record are 11.5 more points than the Spartans allow (68.6).
- The Spartans put up 5.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (67.0).
- The Blue Devils make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is tops on the Blue Devils with 17.0 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also averaging 3.2 assists.
- Wendell Moore posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 50.7% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mark Williams puts up 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 71.2% from the field (first in the country).
- Trevor Keels is posting 11.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- AJ Griffin averages 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown is averaging team highs in points (11.4 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is delivering 3.8 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
- A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans in assists (4.9 per game), and posts 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Malik Hall gets the Spartans 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Spartans receive 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Tyson Walker.
How To Watch
