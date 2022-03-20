Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Duke: NCAA Tournament Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and the Michigan State Spartans bench celebrate during the second half against the Davidson Wildcats during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-6) attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (23-12) on Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.

How to Watch Duke vs. Michigan State

Duke vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Duke

-6.5

144 points

Key Stats for Duke vs. Michigan State

  • The 80.1 points per game the Blue Devils record are 11.5 more points than the Spartans allow (68.6).
  • The Spartans put up 5.1 more points per game (72.1) than the Blue Devils give up to opponents (67.0).
  • The Blue Devils make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Spartans have shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero is tops on the Blue Devils with 17.0 points per game and 7.9 rebounds, while also averaging 3.2 assists.
  • Wendell Moore posts a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds, shooting 50.7% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Mark Williams puts up 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 71.2% from the field (first in the country).
  • Trevor Keels is posting 11.7 points, 3.0 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • AJ Griffin averages 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Gabe Brown is averaging team highs in points (11.4 per game) and assists (1.2). And he is delivering 3.8 rebounds, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.
  • A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans in assists (4.9 per game), and posts 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Malik Hall gets the Spartans 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • The Spartans receive 8.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Tyson Walker.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Second Round: Michigan State vs. Duke

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
5:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

