Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will host the High Point Panthers (6-6) after winning four home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point
- The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 6.9 more points than the Panthers give up (68.4).
- The Panthers' 72.1 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Panthers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
Michigan State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
- Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 5.5 assists per game.
- Brown leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Walker is Michigan State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Bingham leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.
High Point Players to Watch
- John-Michael Wright racks up 20.8 points and adds 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Zach Austin's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the High Point rebounding leaderboard.
- Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Bryant Randleman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Louisville
W 73-64
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
W 81-68
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
W 75-67
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
W 80-64
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
W 90-78
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
-
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/8/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/12/2022
Minnesota
-
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
-
Home
High Point Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Elon
W 83-77
Away
12/7/2021
Guilford
W 64-59
Home
12/10/2021
South Carolina State
L 67-66
Home
12/18/2021
UNC Wilmington
L 71-69
Home
12/21/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 55-52
Home
12/29/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/31/2021
Kentucky
-
Away
1/5/2022
Winthrop
-
Home
1/8/2022
Longwood
-
Away
1/12/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away
1/15/2022
N.C. A&T
-
Home