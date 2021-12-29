Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) after a play during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will host the High Point Panthers (6-6) after winning four home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point

The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 6.9 more points than the Panthers give up (68.4).

The Panthers' 72.1 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Panthers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

Michigan State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 5.5 assists per game.

Brown leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Walker is Michigan State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Bingham leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

High Point Players to Watch

John-Michael Wright racks up 20.8 points and adds 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Zach Austin's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the High Point rebounding leaderboard.

Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Bryant Randleman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Louisville W 73-64 Home 12/4/2021 Toledo W 81-68 Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota W 75-67 Away 12/11/2021 Penn State W 80-64 Home 12/21/2021 Oakland W 90-78 Home 12/29/2021 High Point - Home 1/2/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/5/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/8/2022 Michigan - Away 1/12/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/15/2022 Northwestern - Home

High Point Schedule