Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates with guard A.J. Hoggard (11) after a play during the first half against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will host the High Point Panthers (6-6) after winning four home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. High Point

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. High Point

    • The 75.3 points per game the Spartans put up are 6.9 more points than the Panthers give up (68.4).
    • The Panthers' 72.1 points per game are 7.0 more points than the 65.1 the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
    • The Panthers' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.
    • Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 5.5 assists per game.
    • Brown leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Walker is Michigan State's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Bingham leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

    High Point Players to Watch

    • John-Michael Wright racks up 20.8 points and adds 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Panthers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Zach Austin's stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 13.9 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the High Point rebounding leaderboard.
    • Wright is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Panthers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Bryant Randleman (2.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for High Point while Austin (3.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    W 73-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    W 81-68

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    W 75-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    W 80-64

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    W 90-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    High Point Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Elon

    W 83-77

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Guilford

    W 64-59

    Home

    12/10/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 67-66

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    L 71-69

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 55-52

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Winthrop

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Longwood

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    N.C. A&T

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    High Point at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    michigan state
    College Basketball

