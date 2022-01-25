Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) tries to knock the ball from Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) as he drives to the basket during the first half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) will attempt to build on a four-game road winning streak when they take on the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at State Farm Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Illinois vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Illinois

-4.5

142 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Michigan State

  • The 79.3 points per game the Fighting Illini score are 13.2 more points than the Spartans allow (66.1).
  • The Spartans' 75.3 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 66.9 the Fighting Illini give up.
  • The Fighting Illini make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Fighting Illini have averaged.

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kofi Cockburn paces his team in both points (18.4) and rebounds (10.3) per game, and also averages 0.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Trent Frazier paces the Fighting Illini at 3.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.9 rebounds and 11.9 points.
  • Alfonso Plummer puts up 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jacob Grandison posts 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Da'Monte Williams paces the Fighting Illini at 3.2 assists per contest, while also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 points.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (13.6 points per game), and he delivers 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
  • The Spartans receive 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Malik Hall.
  • Max Christie is posting 9.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Tyson Walker paces the Spartans in assists (5.1 per game), and puts up 7.1 points and 1.3 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Michigan State at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

