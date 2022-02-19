How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and center Kofi Cockburn (21) defend during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Illinois Fighting Illini (18-7, 11-4 Big Ten) visit the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Illinois

The 75.9 points per game the Fighting Illini score are 9.8 more points than the Spartans give up (66.1).

The Spartans average 6.3 more points per game (72.7) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (66.4).

This season, the Fighting Illini have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 40.4% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

The Fighting Illini leader in points and rebounds is Kofi Cockburn, who scores 21.4 points and pulls down 11.3 boards per game.

Trent Frazier is Illinois' best passer, distributing 4.0 assists per game while scoring 12.4 PPG.

Alfonso Plummer leads the Fighting Illini in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Frazier and Cockburn lead Illinois on the defensive end, with Frazier leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Cockburn in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown is the top scorer for the Spartans with 12.1 points per game. He also tacks on 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.

Marcus Bingham has a stat line of 6.3 rebounds, 9.5 points and 0.3 assists per game for Michigan State to take the top rebound spot on the team. A.J Hoggard holds the top spot for assists with 5.0 per game, adding 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Brown averages 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

Tyson Walker (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan State while Bingham (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Wisconsin W 80-67 Home 2/5/2022 Indiana W 74-57 Away 2/8/2022 Purdue L 84-68 Away 2/13/2022 Northwestern W 73-66 Home 2/16/2022 Rutgers L 70-59 Away 2/19/2022 Michigan State - Away 2/24/2022 Ohio State - Home 2/27/2022 Michigan - Away 3/3/2022 Penn State - Home 3/6/2022 Iowa - Home

Michigan State Schedule