How to Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State basketball's Marcus Bingham Jr., right, tries to distract Michigan's Naz Hillmon as she shoots free throws during the first quarter in the Spartans women's game on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. 220210 Msu Mich W Bball 039a

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten) are at home in Big Ten action against the Michigan State Spartans (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan State

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Iowa

-6

153.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Michigan State

  • The 83.5 points per game the Hawkeyes record are 16.9 more points than the Spartans allow (66.6).
  • The Spartans score an average of 72.8 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 71.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 43.7% the Hawkeyes' opponents have shot this season.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray averages 23.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 56.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Kris Murray averages 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Patrick McCaffery is putting up 11.0 points, 1.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Jordan Bohannon puts up 10.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Filip Rebraca is averaging 6.3 points, 0.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham leads the Spartans in rebounding (6.1 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 0.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.8 points per game) and assist man (1.0), and posts 4.2 rebounds.
  • The Spartans receive 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Malik Hall.
  • A.J Hoggard is No. 1 on the Spartans in assists (5.1 per game), and posts 6.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Tyson Walker gets the Spartans 8.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Michigan State at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
