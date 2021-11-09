Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots while Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots while Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) take the court against the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Kansas

    • Last year, the Jayhawks put up just 1.9 more points per game (73.0) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
    • The Spartans' 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 more points than the 67.0 the Jayhawks allowed.
    • The Jayhawks made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Spartans shot at a 42.6% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

    Kansas Players to Watch

    • Ochai Agbaji averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • Jalen Wilson pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, while Marcus Garrett averaged 3.7 assists per contest.
    • Agbaji hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Garrett averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while David McCormack compiled 1.0 block per contest.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Gabe Brown knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Kansas Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Stony Brook

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Home

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Kansas at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    George Washington
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    1 minute ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Loyola Chicago

    1 minute ago
    Oklahoma Sooners
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots while Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) scrambles for yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsfb24 11
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Akron: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. North Carolina Central: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy