Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (0-0) take the court against the Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Kansas
- Last year, the Jayhawks put up just 1.9 more points per game (73.0) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
- The Spartans' 69.4 points per game last year were only 2.4 more points than the 67.0 the Jayhawks allowed.
- The Jayhawks made 43.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Spartans shot at a 42.6% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Ochai Agbaji averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- Jalen Wilson pulled down 7.7 rebounds per game, while Marcus Garrett averaged 3.7 assists per contest.
- Agbaji hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Garrett averaged 1.6 takeaways per game, while David McCormack compiled 1.0 block per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Gabe Brown knocked down 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/12/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Stony Brook
-
Home
11/25/2021
North Texas
-
Home
12/3/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/7/2021
UTEP
-
Home
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kansas
-
Home
11/12/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/17/2021
Butler
-
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Kansas at Michigan State
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
