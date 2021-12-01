Michigan State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville

The 72.1 points per game the Spartans put up are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.3).

The Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (71.5) than the Spartans give up (62.9).

The Spartans make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).

The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while A.J Hoggard is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.

Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

Louisville Players to Watch

Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 2.5 rebounds and dishes out 0.3 assists per game.

Malik Williams has a stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Louisville to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jarrod West holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.

Locke is reliable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.5 made threes per game.

Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Butler W 73-52 Away 11/20/2021 Eastern Michigan W 83-59 Home 11/24/2021 Loyola Chicago W 63-61 Home 11/25/2021 UConn W 64-60 Home 11/26/2021 Baylor L 75-58 Home 12/1/2021 Louisville - Home 12/4/2021 Toledo - Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/11/2021 Penn State - Home 12/21/2021 Oakland - Home 12/29/2021 High Point - Home

Louisville Schedule