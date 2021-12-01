Michigan State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville
- The 72.1 points per game the Spartans put up are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.3).
- The Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (71.5) than the Spartans give up (62.9).
- The Spartans make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
- The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
- Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while A.J Hoggard is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
- Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 2.5 rebounds and dishes out 0.3 assists per game.
- Malik Williams has a stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Louisville to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jarrod West holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
- Locke is reliable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Butler
W 73-52
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 83-59
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 63-61
Home
11/25/2021
UConn
W 64-60
Home
11/26/2021
Baylor
L 75-58
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
-
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Furman
L 80-72
Home
11/15/2021
Navy
W 77-60
Home
11/20/2021
Detroit Mercy
W 73-67
Home
11/25/2021
Mississippi State
W 72-58
Away
11/27/2021
Maryland
W 63-55
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/4/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/10/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/14/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/18/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
12/22/2021
Kentucky
-
Away