Michigan State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) pressures the dribble of Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (5-1) aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Louisville

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Louisville

    • The 72.1 points per game the Spartans put up are 8.8 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.3).
    • The Cardinals put up 8.6 more points per game (71.5) than the Spartans give up (62.9).
    • The Spartans make 45.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (37.4%).
    • The Cardinals are shooting 42.5% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 37.6% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
    • Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.1 per game, while A.J Hoggard is its best passer, averaging 4.3 assists in each contest.
    • Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Noah Locke is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.0 points per game. He also collects 2.5 rebounds and dishes out 0.3 assists per game.
    • Malik Williams has a stat line of 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Louisville to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jarrod West holds the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.
    • Locke is reliable from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Williams with 1.7 steals and 1.0 block per game.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Butler

    W 73-52

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 83-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 63-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    UConn

    W 64-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    Louisville Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Furman

    L 80-72

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Navy

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Detroit Mercy

    W 73-67

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Mississippi State

    W 72-58

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Maryland

    W 63-55

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Louisville at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
