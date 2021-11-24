Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0), who have won four straight. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago

Last year, the Spartans scored 69.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up.

The Ramblers scored an average of 71.0 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Spartans had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Ramblers' opponents hit.

The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Aaron Henry put up 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.

Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Cameron Krutwig tallied 14.5 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.

Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.

Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Kansas L 87-74 Home 11/12/2021 Western Michigan W 90-46 Home 11/17/2021 Butler W 73-52 Away 11/20/2021 Eastern Michigan W 83-59 Home 11/24/2021 Loyola Chicago - Home 12/1/2021 Louisville - Home 12/4/2021 Toledo - Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/11/2021 Penn State - Home 12/21/2021 Oakland - Home

Loyola Chicago Schedule