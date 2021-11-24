Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (3-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-0), who have won four straight. The contest tips at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago
- Last year, the Spartans scored 69.4 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers gave up.
- The Ramblers scored an average of 71.0 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 71.1 the Spartans gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Spartans had a 42.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.3% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Ramblers' opponents hit.
- The Ramblers shot 49.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 42.6% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry put up 15.4 points, 5.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Henry averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Marcus Bingham collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig tallied 14.5 points and 6.7 boards per game last season.
- Braden Norris averaged 3.2 assists per game to go with his 8.5 PPG scoring average.
- Norris knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Lucas Williamson averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Krutwig compiled 1.1 rejections per contest.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kansas
L 87-74
Home
11/12/2021
Western Michigan
W 90-46
Home
11/17/2021
Butler
W 73-52
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 83-59
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
-
Home
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Coppin State
W 103-45
Home
11/13/2021
FGCU
W 89-77
Home
11/16/2021
Chicago State
W 92-56
Home
11/20/2021
UIC
W 80-63
Home
11/24/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
-
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
-
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Away
12/19/2021
Norfolk State
-
Home