Michigan State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrates two three point shots in a row with guard Tyson Walker (2) and other teammates in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) play in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • The 72.1 points per game the Spartans score are just 1.6 more points than the Terrapins give up (70.5).
  • The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while A.J Hoggard is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
  • The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Tyson Walker is Michigan State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Bingham leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Fatts Russell's points (14.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terrapins' leaderboards.
  • Donta Scott's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Eric Ayala is dependable from deep and leads the Terrapins with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Scott (0.8 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/22/2022

Iowa

L 86-60

Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

L 87-70

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

W 77-67

Home

3/10/2022

Maryland

-

Home

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/21/2022

Penn State

W 67-61

Home

2/24/2022

Indiana

L 74-64

Away

2/27/2022

Ohio State

W 75-60

Home

3/2/2022

Minnesota

W 84-73

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan State

L 77-67

Away

3/10/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
