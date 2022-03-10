Michigan State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 10 seed Maryland Terrapins (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) play in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, beginning at 6:30 PM.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland
- The 72.1 points per game the Spartans score are just 1.6 more points than the Terrapins give up (70.5).
- The Terrapins' 70.9 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
- Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.0 per game, while A.J Hoggard is its best passer, distributing 4.8 assists in each contest.
- The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Tyson Walker is Michigan State's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Bingham leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Maryland Players to Watch
- Fatts Russell's points (14.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Terrapins' leaderboards.
- Donta Scott's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.2 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.
- Eric Ayala is dependable from deep and leads the Terrapins with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Scott (0.8 per game).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/22/2022
Iowa
L 86-60
Away
2/26/2022
Purdue
W 68-65
Home
3/1/2022
Michigan
L 87-70
Away
3/3/2022
Ohio State
L 80-69
Away
3/6/2022
Maryland
W 77-67
Home
3/10/2022
Maryland
-
Home
Maryland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/21/2022
Penn State
W 67-61
Home
2/24/2022
Indiana
L 74-64
Away
2/27/2022
Ohio State
W 75-60
Home
3/2/2022
Minnesota
W 84-73
Home
3/6/2022
Michigan State
L 77-67
Away
3/10/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
