How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

The Spartans put up only 1.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Terrapins allow (70.3).

The Terrapins' 71.0 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.

The Terrapins are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is A.J Hoggard and his 4.9 assists per game.

Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

Tyson Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

The Terrapins' Fatts Russell racks up enough points (14.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Donta Scott's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.

Eric Ayala makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.

Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Scott with 0.8 per game.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/19/2022 Illinois L 79-74 Home 2/22/2022 Iowa L 86-60 Away 2/26/2022 Purdue W 68-65 Home 3/1/2022 Michigan L 87-70 Away 3/3/2022 Ohio State L 80-69 Away 3/6/2022 Maryland - Home

Maryland Schedule