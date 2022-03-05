Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 27, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) dribbles down the court during the second half Ohio State Buckeyes at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) host the Maryland Terrapins (15-15, 7-12 Big Ten) in a matchup of Big Ten rivals at Jack Breslin Students Events Center, starting at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Maryland

  • The Spartans put up only 1.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Terrapins allow (70.3).
  • The Terrapins' 71.0 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Terrapins allow to opponents.
  • The Terrapins are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 41.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Spartans this season is Gabe Brown, who averages 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
  • Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is A.J Hoggard and his 4.9 assists per game.
  • Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • Tyson Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Maryland Players to Watch

  • The Terrapins' Fatts Russell racks up enough points (14.9 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Donta Scott's stat line of 6.2 rebounds, 12.5 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Maryland rebounding leaderboard.
  • Eric Ayala makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Terrapins.
  • Maryland's leader in steals is Hakim Hart with 1.5 per game, and its leader in blocks is Scott with 0.8 per game.

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/19/2022

Illinois

L 79-74

Home

2/22/2022

Iowa

L 86-60

Away

2/26/2022

Purdue

W 68-65

Home

3/1/2022

Michigan

L 87-70

Away

3/3/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

3/6/2022

Maryland

-

Home

Maryland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Nebraska

W 90-74

Away

2/21/2022

Penn State

W 67-61

Home

2/24/2022

Indiana

L 74-64

Away

2/27/2022

Ohio State

W 75-60

Home

3/2/2022

Minnesota

W 84-73

Home

3/6/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Maryland at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates past Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) in the first period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in a Stadium Series ice hockey game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Jakub Voracek (93) shoots as New Jersey Devils goalie Nicolas Daws (50) makes the save during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) looks over Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy