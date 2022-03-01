Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bitter rivals battle Tuesday night when Michigan State heads to Michigan to take on the Wolverines.

Michigan State hits the road Tuesday night coming off one of it biggest wins of the year. The Spartans hit a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to get a 68-65 win over No. 4 Purdue.

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Michigan State at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was much-needed after they had lost five of six and had fallen to 9-7 in the Big Ten. 

Now the Spartans have some momentum as they head to rival Michigan looking to pick up the season sweep of the Wolverines.

Michigan will look to avenge its earlier loss to Michigan State as they try and bounce back from a 93-85 loss to Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

The game against the Illini was the second of five without head coach Juwan Howard and it didn't go well. The Wolverines had to play from behind the whole game and despite cutting the lead to two points late, they couldn't get any closer in the loss.

It was a tough loss for the Wolverines, who are looking to play their way into the NCAA tournament.

It won't be easy though as they must play three games this week against teams likely going to the tournament.

Tuesday is a must-win game for the Wolverines and it should be an electric atmosphere at home.

