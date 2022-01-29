Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Michigan
- The Spartans score 7.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolverines allow (66.6).
- The Wolverines' 72.6 points per game are seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans allow.
- This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
- The Wolverines are shooting 48% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1 assist.
- Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Tyson Walker is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
- Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson sits atop the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
- DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he records four assists per game.
- Caleb is consistent from distance and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Eli Brooks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Nebraska
W 79-67
Home
1/12/2022
Minnesota
W 71-69
Home
1/15/2022
Northwestern
L 64-62
Home
1/21/2022
Wisconsin
W 86-74
Away
1/25/2022
Illinois
L 56-55
Away
1/29/2022
Michigan
-
Home
2/1/2022
Maryland
-
Away
2/5/2022
Rutgers
-
Away
2/8/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
2/12/2022
Indiana
-
Home
2/15/2022
Penn State
-
Away
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Rutgers
L 75-67
Away
1/14/2022
Illinois
L 68-53
Away
1/18/2022
Maryland
W 83-64
Home
1/23/2022
Indiana
W 80-62
Away
1/26/2022
Northwestern
W 72-70
Home
1/29/2022
Michigan State
-
Away
2/1/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
2/5/2022
Purdue
-
Away
2/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
2/10/2022
Purdue
-
Home
2/12/2022
Ohio State
-
Home