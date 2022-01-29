Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Michigan

  • The Spartans score 7.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolverines allow (66.6).
  • The Wolverines' 72.6 points per game are seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans allow.
  • This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 48% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1 assist.
  • Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Tyson Walker is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.
  • Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson sits atop the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
  • DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he records four assists per game.
  • Caleb is consistent from distance and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Eli Brooks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Minnesota

W 71-69

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

L 64-62

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

W 86-74

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

L 56-55

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/1/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

2/8/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

2/12/2022

Indiana

-

Home

2/15/2022

Penn State

-

Away

Michigan Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/4/2022

Rutgers

L 75-67

Away

1/14/2022

Illinois

L 68-53

Away

1/18/2022

Maryland

W 83-64

Home

1/23/2022

Indiana

W 80-62

Away

1/26/2022

Northwestern

W 72-70

Home

1/29/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

2/1/2022

Nebraska

-

Home

2/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

2/8/2022

Penn State

-

Away

2/10/2022

Purdue

-

Home

2/12/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Michigan at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

1 minute ago
USATSI_15727433
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

31 minutes ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane

31 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at TCU

31 minutes ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

31 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy