Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Michigan

The Spartans score 7.7 more points per game (74.3) than the Wolverines allow (66.6).

The Wolverines' 72.6 points per game are seven more points than the 65.6 the Spartans allow.

This season, the Spartans have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have made.

The Wolverines are shooting 48% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 39.4% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 13.4 points per game to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1 assist.

Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.5 per game, while Tyson Walker is its best passer, distributing 5.1 assists in each contest.

Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.5 per contest.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson sits atop the Wolverines leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 16.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

DeVante Jones' assist statline paces Michigan; he records four assists per game.

Caleb is consistent from distance and leads the Wolverines with 1.8 made threes per game.

Eli Brooks (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Michigan while Dickinson (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Nebraska W 79-67 Home 1/12/2022 Minnesota W 71-69 Home 1/15/2022 Northwestern L 64-62 Home 1/21/2022 Wisconsin W 86-74 Away 1/25/2022 Illinois L 56-55 Away 1/29/2022 Michigan - Home 2/1/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Rutgers - Away 2/8/2022 Wisconsin - Home 2/12/2022 Indiana - Home 2/15/2022 Penn State - Away

Michigan Schedule