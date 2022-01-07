Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

  • The Wolverines average 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow (65.5).
  • The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, nine more points than the 66.8 the Wolverines give up.
  • The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson is tops on the Wolverines with 16.1 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.9 assists.
  • Eli Brooks is posting 12.9 points, 3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
  • DeVante Jones puts up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from the field.
  • Caleb averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he contributes 9.8 points and 0.4 assists.
  • Gabe Brown is averaging team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
  • Tyson Walker is posting a team-best 5.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Spartans get 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Malik Hall.
  • Max Christie is putting up 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Michigan State at Michigan

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
