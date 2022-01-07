Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Wolverines average 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow (65.5).

The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, nine more points than the 66.8 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson is tops on the Wolverines with 16.1 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.9 assists.

Eli Brooks is posting 12.9 points, 3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

DeVante Jones puts up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from the field.

Caleb averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch