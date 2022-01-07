How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State
- The Wolverines average 7.3 more points per game (72.8) than the Spartans allow (65.5).
- The Spartans score an average of 75.8 points per game, nine more points than the 66.8 the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.6% higher than the 40.9% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson is tops on the Wolverines with 16.1 points per contest and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 1.9 assists.
- Eli Brooks is posting 12.9 points, 3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
- DeVante Jones puts up a team-high 3.8 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from the field.
- Caleb averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 31.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moussa Diabate is putting up 8.7 points, 0.8 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (7.3 per game), and he contributes 9.8 points and 0.4 assists.
- Gabe Brown is averaging team highs in points (14.5 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is contributing 4.5 rebounds, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Tyson Walker is posting a team-best 5.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor.
- The Spartans get 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Malik Hall.
- Max Christie is putting up 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
How To Watch
January
8
2022
Michigan State at Michigan
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)