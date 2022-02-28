Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State
- The 72.7 points per game the Wolverines put up are 5.4 more points than the Spartans allow (67.3).
- The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- The Wolverines are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.2% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson posts 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.
- DeVante Jones paces his squad in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Caleb puts up 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (6.0 per game), and he averages 8.9 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.4 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and averages 4.0 rebounds.
- Malik Hall gets the Spartans 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- A.J Hoggard is the Spartans' top assist man (5.2 per game), and he contributes 6.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.
- Tyson Walker is averaging 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 56.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.
