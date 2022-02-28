Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Michigan Wolverines (15-12, 9-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Michigan State

The 72.7 points per game the Wolverines put up are 5.4 more points than the Spartans allow (67.3).

The Spartans score an average of 72.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 69.3 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

The Wolverines are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 44.2% the Wolverines' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson posts 17.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.

DeVante Jones paces his squad in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks puts up 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb puts up 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.6% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 9.4 points, 0.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Michigan State Players to Watch