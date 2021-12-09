Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State at Minnesota in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Minnesota looks to stay perfect on the season when it hosts Michigan State on Wednesday night.
    Minnesota has been a nice surprise in college basketball this year, as it has raced out to a 7-0 record. The Gophers have had to battle for their seven wins, but have made the plays to stay on top.

    How to Watch Michigan State at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan State at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It hasn't been easy for Minnesota, as it needed a last-second layup to beat Pitt and also needed overtime to beat Princeton. Minnesota finally returns home after two straight on the road to take on Michigan State in its Big Ten opener. 

    The Spartans head to Minnesota 7-2 on the year, but both of their losses have been to teams in the Top 10. They lost their opener to Kansas and also got beat by Baylor. Despite the two losses, Michigan State has been playing good basketball and has climbed up to No. 19 in the latest AP Poll.  

    This will also be the Big Ten opener for the Spartans, as they come in winners of their last two against Louisville and Toledo.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Michigan State at Minnesota in College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
