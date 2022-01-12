Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Minnesota

The Spartans score 11 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.8).

The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans give up.

The Spartans are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.2% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Tyson Walker is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.

Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

The Michigan State steals leader is Walker, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bingham, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also grabs 6.2 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.

The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Eric Curry with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Payton Willis with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).

Willis makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Curry (0.8 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Penn State W 80-64 Home 12/21/2021 Oakland W 90-78 Home 12/29/2021 High Point W 81-68 Home 1/2/2022 Northwestern W 73-67 Away 1/5/2022 Nebraska W 79-67 Home 1/12/2022 Minnesota - Home 1/15/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/21/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/25/2022 Illinois - Away 1/29/2022 Michigan - Home 2/1/2022 Maryland - Away

Minnesota Schedule