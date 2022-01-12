Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee (1) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (13-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will try to extend an eight-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-3, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Minnesota

  • The Spartans score 11 more points per game (75.8) than the Golden Gophers give up (64.8).
  • The Golden Gophers' 69.6 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 65.5 the Spartans give up.
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Golden Gophers allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 39.2% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 14.5 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Marcus Bingham is Michigan State's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.3 per game, while Tyson Walker is its best passer, averaging 5.2 assists in each contest.
  • Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
  • The Michigan State steals leader is Walker, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bingham, who compiles 2.5 rejections per contest.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Jamison Battle is at the top of the Golden Gophers scoring leaderboard with 18.2 points per game. He also grabs 6.2 rebounds and racks up 0.9 assists per game.
  • The Minnesota leaders in rebounding and assists are Eric Curry with 6.8 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.9 points and 1.7 assists per game) and Payton Willis with 3.8 assists per game (he also tacks on 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game).
  • Willis makes 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Gophers.
  • Minnesota's leader in steals is Willis (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Curry (0.8 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Penn State

W 80-64

Home

12/21/2021

Oakland

W 90-78

Home

12/29/2021

High Point

W 81-68

Home

1/2/2022

Northwestern

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Minnesota

-

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/1/2022

Maryland

-

Away

Minnesota Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Michigan

W 75-65

Away

12/14/2021

Texas A&M-CC

W 79-71

Home

12/22/2021

Green Bay

W 72-56

Home

1/4/2022

Illinois

L 76-53

Home

1/9/2022

Indiana

L 73-60

Away

1/12/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

1/16/2022

Iowa

-

Home

1/19/2022

Penn State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

1/27/2022

Ohio State

-

Home

1/30/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Minnesota at Michigan State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
