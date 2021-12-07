Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Williams Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State
- The Golden Gophers record 7.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Spartans allow (63.6).
- The Spartans' 73.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 61 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
- The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Minnesota Players to Watch
- Payton Willis posts a team-high 3.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jamison Battle paces the Golden Gophers at 17.9 points per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
- Eric Curry leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 7.6 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- E.J. Stephens posts 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Luke Loewe puts up 6.9 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he produces 10.6 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown paces the Spartans in scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (0.9), and puts up 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Max Christie is putting up 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 33.8% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- The Spartans get 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Malik Hall.
- Tyson Walker is posting a team-best 4.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
