Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Williams Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State

    • The Golden Gophers record 7.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Spartans allow (63.6).
    • The Spartans' 73.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 61 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.
    • The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Minnesota Players to Watch

    • Payton Willis posts a team-high 3.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jamison Battle paces the Golden Gophers at 17.9 points per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.
    • Eric Curry leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 7.6 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
    • E.J. Stephens posts 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Luke Loewe puts up 6.9 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (7.6 per game), and he produces 10.6 points and 0.3 assists.
    • Gabe Brown paces the Spartans in scoring (12.9 points per game) and assists (0.9), and puts up 4.3 rebounds. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Max Christie is putting up 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 33.8% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
    • The Spartans get 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Malik Hall.
    • Tyson Walker is posting a team-best 4.9 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.8 points and 1.2 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Michigan State at Minnesota

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
