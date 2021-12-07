Michigan State vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (7-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Williams Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Williams Arena

Key Stats for Minnesota vs. Michigan State

The Golden Gophers record 7.7 more points per game (71.3) than the Spartans allow (63.6).

The Spartans' 73.2 points per game are 12.2 more points than the 61 the Golden Gophers give up to opponents.

The Golden Gophers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, eight percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Minnesota Players to Watch

Payton Willis posts a team-high 3.9 assists per game. He is also averaging 17.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 50% from the floor and 44.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamison Battle paces the Golden Gophers at 17.9 points per game, while also posting 0.9 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Eric Curry leads his team in rebounds per game (6.3), and also averages 7.6 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

E.J. Stephens posts 11.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Luke Loewe puts up 6.9 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the field.

Michigan State Players to Watch