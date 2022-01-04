Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 2, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) shoots the ball over Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) and forward Zed Key (23) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-8, 0-0 Big Ten) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Nebraska

    • The Spartans record just 1.5 fewer points per game (75.6) than the Cornhuskers give up (77.1).
    • The Cornhuskers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Spartans have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.0% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have made.
    • The Cornhuskers are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 38.8% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 14.6 per contest to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
    • Marcus Bingham leads Michigan State in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Tyson Walker leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.2 in each contest.
    • The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
    • Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.8 points per game. He also collects 5.9 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.
    • Derrick Walker puts up a stat line of 6.4 rebounds, 9.4 points and 1.1 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 15.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per matchup.
    • Keisei Tominaga is the top scorer from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
    • Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Derrick Walker (1.4 per game).

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    W 75-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    W 80-64

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    W 90-78

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    W 81-68

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    W 73-67

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    1/21/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Away

    1/25/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Nebraska Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Michigan

    L 102-67

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Auburn

    L 99-68

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Kansas State

    L 67-58

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 88-74

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Ohio State

    L 87-79

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/17/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Ohio State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Nebraska at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

