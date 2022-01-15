Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots over Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Northwestern

  • The Spartans put up 8.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Wildcats allow (67.4).
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 14.4 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
  • Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 5.1 assists per game.
  • The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
  • Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Boo Buie's assist statline leads Northwestern; he records 5.8 assists per game.
  • Ty Berry is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.6 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Oakland

W 90-78

Home

12/29/2021

High Point

W 81-68

Home

1/2/2022

Northwestern

W 73-67

Away

1/5/2022

Nebraska

W 79-67

Home

1/12/2022

Minnesota

W 71-69

Home

1/15/2022

Northwestern

-

Home

1/21/2022

Wisconsin

-

Away

1/25/2022

Illinois

-

Away

1/29/2022

Michigan

-

Home

2/1/2022

Maryland

-

Away

2/5/2022

Rutgers

-

Away

Northwestern Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/20/2021

Illinois-Springfield

W 90-50

Home

1/2/2022

Michigan State

L 73-67

Home

1/5/2022

Penn State

L 74-70

Home

1/9/2022

Ohio State

L 95-87

Away

1/12/2022

Maryland

L 94-87

Home

1/15/2022

Michigan State

-

Away

1/18/2022

Wisconsin

-

Home

1/23/2022

Purdue

-

Away

1/26/2022

Michigan

-

Away

1/29/2022

Illinois

-

Home

2/1/2022

Rutgers

-

Home

