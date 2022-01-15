How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Northwestern Wildcats (8-6, 1-4 Big Ten) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Northwestern

The Spartans put up 8.1 more points per game (75.5) than the Wildcats allow (67.4).

The Wildcats put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 65.8 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 14.4 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 6.9 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 5.1 assists per game.

The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Brown, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Walker and Bingham lead Michigan State on the defensive end, with Walker leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bingham in blocks averaging 2.6 per contest.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pete Nance with 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Boo Buie's assist statline leads Northwestern; he records 5.8 assists per game.

Ty Berry is the top scorer from distance for the Wildcats, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Northwestern's leader in steals is Julian Roper (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Nance (1.6 per game).

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Oakland W 90-78 Home 12/29/2021 High Point W 81-68 Home 1/2/2022 Northwestern W 73-67 Away 1/5/2022 Nebraska W 79-67 Home 1/12/2022 Minnesota W 71-69 Home 1/15/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/21/2022 Wisconsin - Away 1/25/2022 Illinois - Away 1/29/2022 Michigan - Home 2/1/2022 Maryland - Away 2/5/2022 Rutgers - Away

Northwestern Schedule