Two streaking teams meet when the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Michigan State

The Wildcats put up 79 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 15 more points than the 60.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northwestern Players to Watch

Pete Nance leads the Wildcats with 16.3 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.

Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 5.7 assists per game, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 14.9 points.

Ryan Young averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 64.4% from the field.

Robbie Beran puts up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Ty Berry averages 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 46.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch