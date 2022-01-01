Skip to main content
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    Two streaking teams meet when the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (11-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET. The Wildcats will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Spartans, who have won six straight.

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Michigan State

    Key Stats for Northwestern vs. Michigan State

    • The Wildcats put up 79 points per game, 13.7 more points than the 65.3 the Spartans allow.
    • The Spartans put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 15 more points than the 60.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans have shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 10 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance leads the Wildcats with 16.3 points per game and 8 rebounds, while also putting up 2.9 assists.
    • Boo Buie leads the Wildcats at 5.7 assists per game, while also putting up 2.4 rebounds and 14.9 points.
    • Ryan Young averages 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 64.4% from the field.
    • Robbie Beran puts up 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.
    • Ty Berry averages 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.3% from the field and 46.8% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (7.4 per game), and he puts up 10 points and 0.4 assists.
    • Gabe Brown is averaging team highs in points (14.2 per game) and assists (1.1). And he is delivering 4.8 rebounds, making 44% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
    • Tyson Walker leads the Spartans in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 7 points and 1.5 rebounds. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • The Spartans get 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Malik Hall.
    • A.J Hoggard is averaging 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Michigan State at Northwestern

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
