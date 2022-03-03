How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State

Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State will travel to Ohio for its second road game in a row as it looks to take down the Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Michigan State is the No. 6 ranked team in the Big Ten Conference. The Spartans are the first team in the conference that is not nationally ranked. They are 19-10 overall this season and 10-8 against conference opponents.

The Spartans had a monstrous 68-65 win over No. 8 Purdue at home last weekend. However, they followed it up with a 17-point road loss to in-state rival Michigan. They continue their road trip that will stop in Columbus, Ohio next.

How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ohio State is the No. 5 team in the Big Ten, just one spot above Michigan State. The Buckeyes are the second-to-last nationally ranked team in the conference tied with Iowa who is ranked No. 24.

The Buckeyes are 18-9 overall this season and 11-7 in conference play. They are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing on the road at Maryland and at home against Nebraska in their last two outings.

This is the first and only time that these two teams have played this season. Michigan State definitely needs this win more in order to bolster its chances at making the NCAA Tournament later this month.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17805018
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Flyers

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
USATSI_17777779
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Hawks

By Ben Macaluso12 seconds ago
USATSI_17782829
College Basketball

How to Watch Penn State at Illinois

By Adam Childs12 seconds ago
USATSI_17807059
College Basketball

How to Watch Temple at Houston

By Frank Urbina12 seconds ago
USATSI_17810808
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State

By Matthew Beighle12 seconds ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Drexel at James Madison

By Evan Lazar12 seconds ago
MINNESOTA WOMEN
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota vs Northwestern

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17810427
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch ACC Tournament, Second Round: Duke vs. Miami

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy