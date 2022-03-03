How to Watch Michigan State at Ohio State

Michigan State will travel to Ohio for its second road game in a row as it looks to take down the Buckeyes on Thursday night.

Michigan State is the No. 6 ranked team in the Big Ten Conference. The Spartans are the first team in the conference that is not nationally ranked. They are 19-10 overall this season and 10-8 against conference opponents.

The Spartans had a monstrous 68-65 win over No. 8 Purdue at home last weekend. However, they followed it up with a 17-point road loss to in-state rival Michigan. They continue their road trip that will stop in Columbus, Ohio next.

How to Watch Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes Today:

Game Date: Mar. 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Ohio State is the No. 5 team in the Big Ten, just one spot above Michigan State. The Buckeyes are the second-to-last nationally ranked team in the conference tied with Iowa who is ranked No. 24.

The Buckeyes are 18-9 overall this season and 11-7 in conference play. They are currently on a two-game losing streak after losing on the road at Maryland and at home against Nebraska in their last two outings.

This is the first and only time that these two teams have played this season. Michigan State definitely needs this win more in order to bolster its chances at making the NCAA Tournament later this month.

