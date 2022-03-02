How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) will visit the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Value City Arena

Value City Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

The 74 points per game the Buckeyes score are 6.1 more points than the Spartans give up (67.9).

The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game, only four more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow.

The Buckeyes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Malaki Branham is posting 12.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Zed Key averages 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.

Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 7 points.

Kyle Young is averaging 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Michigan State Players to Watch