How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) will visit the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Value City Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan State
- The 74 points per game the Buckeyes score are 6.1 more points than the Spartans give up (67.9).
- The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game, only four more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow.
- The Buckeyes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.
Ohio State Players to Watch
- E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malaki Branham is posting 12.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
- Zed Key averages 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.
- Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 7 points.
- Kyle Young is averaging 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he produces 8.7 points and 0.3 assists.
- Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.4 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and contributes 4 rebounds.
- The Spartans get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Malik Hall.
- A.J Hoggard is No. 1 on the Spartans in assists (5 per game), and posts 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker gives the Spartans 8.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
