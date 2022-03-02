Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) and forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) celebrate the win against the Purdue Boilermakers at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) will visit the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 11-7 Big Ten) after losing four road games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Key Stats for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

  • The 74 points per game the Buckeyes score are 6.1 more points than the Spartans give up (67.9).
  • The Spartans put up an average of 72.1 points per game, only four more points than the 68.1 the Buckeyes allow.
  • The Buckeyes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • The Spartans have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes have averaged.

Ohio State Players to Watch

  • E.J. Liddell posts 19.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field and 37.3% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Malaki Branham is posting 12.7 points, 1.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
  • Zed Key averages 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 56.9% from the field.
  • Jamari Wheeler paces the Buckeyes at 3.2 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.2 rebounds and 7 points.
  • Kyle Young is averaging 8.2 points, 1.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is the Spartans' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he produces 8.7 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.4 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and contributes 4 rebounds.
  • The Spartans get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Malik Hall.
  • A.J Hoggard is No. 1 on the Spartans in assists (5 per game), and posts 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Tyson Walker gives the Spartans 8.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Michigan State at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller (9) celebrates his second goal of the game against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates his goal during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) celebrates with defenseman Justin Holl (3) after the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench after a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) loses a jump ball possession to Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sportsthe
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
26 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy