How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State looks to keep Big Ten Championship hopes alive with a win on the road against Penn State Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night, the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans will look to take home a win against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan State is coming off of a loud 76-61 home victory against Indiana snapping their two-game losing streak. Penn State has lost three in a row and five of its last six, most recently a 76-70 loss at Minnesota. This is their second match-up of the year. The Spartans were victorious 80-64 when the two last met.

How to Watch Michigan State at Penn State in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Spartans are led offensively by Gabe Brown averaging 12.3 points per game on the season and Marcus Bingham Jr. leading the team averaging 6.3 rebounds and adding 9.7 points per game.

The Nittany Lions will rely on Seth Lundy to lead them as he has been averaging 12.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Lundy scored 18 points against the Spartans earlier this season. Senior John Harrar looks to challenge the Spartans on the glass, averaging 9.4 rebounds and 10.3 points per game this year. 

A victory for the Spartans would keep their chances at a Big Ten regular-season title alive. 

