The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Penn State

The 73.4 points per game the Spartans record are 9.1 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (64.3).

The Nittany Lions' 67.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans give up to opponents.

The Spartans make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

The Nittany Lions have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Marcus Bingham leads Michigan State in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Tyson Walker leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.

Brown leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bingham is a standout on the defensive end for Michigan State, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Penn State Players to Watch

Seth Lundy sits at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 5.9 rebounds and averages 1.0 assist per game.

John Harrar has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Lundy is the top scorer from deep for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Harrar with 0.3 per game.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/25/2021 UConn W 64-60 Home 11/26/2021 Baylor L 75-58 Home 12/1/2021 Louisville W 73-64 Home 12/4/2021 Toledo W 81-68 Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota W 75-67 Away 12/11/2021 Penn State - Home 12/21/2021 Oakland - Home 12/29/2021 High Point - Home 1/2/2022 Northwestern - Away 1/5/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/8/2022 Michigan - Away

Penn State Schedule