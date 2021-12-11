Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 8, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Payton Willis (0) fouls Michigan State Spartans forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 19 Michigan State Spartans (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions (5-4, 0-0 Big Ten) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Penn State

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Penn State

    • The 73.4 points per game the Spartans record are 9.1 more points than the Nittany Lions give up (64.3).
    • The Nittany Lions' 67.7 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 63.9 the Spartans give up to opponents.
    • The Spartans make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Nittany Lions have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
    • The Nittany Lions have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Gabe Brown leads the Spartans in scoring, tallying 13.1 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • Marcus Bingham leads Michigan State in rebounding, averaging 7.1 per game, while Tyson Walker leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.7 in each contest.
    • Brown leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bingham is a standout on the defensive end for Michigan State, leading the team in steals with 1.1 per game and blocks with 2.8 per contest.

    Penn State Players to Watch

    • Seth Lundy sits at the top of the Nittany Lions scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 5.9 rebounds and averages 1.0 assist per game.
    • John Harrar has a stat line of 10.6 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.0 assist per game for Penn State to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jalen Pickett has the top spot for assists with 4.3 per game, adding 11.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Lundy is the top scorer from deep for the Nittany Lions, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Penn State's leader in steals is Myles Dread with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Harrar with 0.3 per game.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    UConn

    W 64-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    W 73-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    W 81-68

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    W 75-67

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Penn State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    LSU

    L 68-63

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Oregon State

    W 60-45

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Miami

    L 63-58

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Ohio State

    L 76-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Wagner

    W 74-54

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    VCU

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Delaware State

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Indiana

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    Penn State at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
