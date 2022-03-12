How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue Big Ten Semifinal

Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Semifinal Michigan State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan State and Purdue hook up in the second semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Michigan State pulled off a huge upset on Friday night when the Spartans beat second-seeded Wisconsin 69-63.

How to Watch the Big Ten Semifinal Michigan State vs. Purdue Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the Michigan State vs. Purdue game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the third in a row for the Spartans, who had been struggling to end the season. They had lost seven of nine before winning three straight and had really had trouble on the defensive side of the ball.

That changed on Friday as they were able to limit the Badgers as they earned yet another berth into the Big Ten semifinals.

Saturday, they get a date with a Purdue team that they upset two weeks ago at home.

The Boilermakers lost to the Spartans and then dropped the next game to Wisconsin, but finished off the season with a win against rival Indiana and then beat Penn State 69-61 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Purdue has, at times, looked like the best team in the Big Ten and possibly the country, but has also struggled to score at times.

Saturday, it will look to avoid those slumps and get revenge on the earlier season loss to the Spartans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Michigan State vs. Purdue

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
