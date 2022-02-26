How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Purdue

The Boilermakers record 82.2 points per game, 14.9 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans allow.

The Spartans put up just 3.5 more points per game (72.3) than the Boilermakers allow their opponents to score (68.8).

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

The Spartans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.6% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 17.3 points per game to go with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.

Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Edey, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

Gabe Brown scores 11.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Spartans.

The Michigan State leaders in rebounding and assists are Marcus Bingham with 6.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.2 points and 0.2 assists per game) and A.J Hoggard with 5.1 assists per game (he also tacks on 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).

Brown hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Spartans.

Michigan State's leader in steals is Tyson Walker (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bingham (2.3 per game).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/8/2022 Illinois W 84-68 Home 2/10/2022 Michigan L 82-58 Away 2/13/2022 Maryland W 62-61 Home 2/16/2022 Northwestern W 70-64 Away 2/20/2022 Rutgers W 84-72 Home 2/26/2022 Michigan State - Away 3/1/2022 Wisconsin - Away 3/5/2022 Indiana - Home

Michigan State Schedule