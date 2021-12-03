Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Toledo

    • The Spartans average 72.3 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Rockets allow.
    • The Rockets score an average of 80.0 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 63.0 the Spartans allow to opponents.
    • The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 4.8 assists per game.
    • Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
    • Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

    Toledo Players to Watch

    • Ryan Rollins is at the top of the Rockets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.
    • The Toledo leaders in rebounding and assists are JT Shumate with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Rayj Dennis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
    • Shumate is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Toledo's leader in steals is Rollins with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shumate with 0.7 per game.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    W 83-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    W 63-61

    Home

    11/25/2021

    UConn

    W 64-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Baylor

    L 75-58

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    W 73-64

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oakland

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    High Point

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    Toledo Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Oakland

    L 80-59

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Charlotte

    W 98-86

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Tulane

    W 68-67

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Coastal Carolina

    W 79-70

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Northwestern Ohio

    W 106-36

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Bradley

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Marshall

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Kent State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Toledo at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
