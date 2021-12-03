Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Toledo

The Spartans average 72.3 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Rockets allow.

The Rockets score an average of 80.0 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 63.0 the Spartans allow to opponents.

The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.

The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

Michigan State Players to Watch

The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 4.8 assists per game.

Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins is at the top of the Rockets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Toledo leaders in rebounding and assists are JT Shumate with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Rayj Dennis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).

Shumate is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.0 made threes per game.

Toledo's leader in steals is Rollins with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shumate with 0.7 per game.

Michigan State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/20/2021 Eastern Michigan W 83-59 Home 11/24/2021 Loyola Chicago W 63-61 Home 11/25/2021 UConn W 64-60 Home 11/26/2021 Baylor L 75-58 Home 12/1/2021 Louisville W 73-64 Home 12/4/2021 Toledo - Home 12/8/2021 Minnesota - Away 12/11/2021 Penn State - Home 12/21/2021 Oakland - Home 12/29/2021 High Point - Home 1/2/2022 Northwestern - Away

Toledo Schedule