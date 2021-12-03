Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (6-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Toledo
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Toledo
- The Spartans average 72.3 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 67.6 the Rockets allow.
- The Rockets score an average of 80.0 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 63.0 the Spartans allow to opponents.
- The Spartans are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- The Rockets have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- The Spartans scoring leader is Gabe Brown, who averages 13.0 per contest to go with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Michigan State's leading rebounder is Marcus Bingham averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Tyson Walker and his 4.8 assists per game.
- Brown makes more threes per game than any other member of the Spartans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Bingham is Michigan State's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins is at the top of the Rockets scoring leaderboard with 20.0 points per game. He also pulls down 5.0 rebounds and averages 3.7 assists per game.
- The Toledo leaders in rebounding and assists are JT Shumate with 7.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 1.6 assists per game) and Rayj Dennis with 4.0 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game).
- Shumate is dependable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Toledo's leader in steals is Rollins with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Shumate with 0.7 per game.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
W 83-59
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
W 63-61
Home
11/25/2021
UConn
W 64-60
Home
11/26/2021
Baylor
L 75-58
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
W 73-64
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
-
Home
12/8/2021
Minnesota
-
Away
12/11/2021
Penn State
-
Home
12/21/2021
Oakland
-
Home
12/29/2021
High Point
-
Home
1/2/2022
Northwestern
-
Away
Toledo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Oakland
L 80-59
Away
11/22/2021
Charlotte
W 98-86
Away
11/23/2021
Tulane
W 68-67
Away
11/24/2021
Coastal Carolina
W 79-70
Away
11/29/2021
Northwestern Ohio
W 106-36
Home
12/4/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
12/7/2021
Bradley
-
Home
12/11/2021
Richmond
-
Away
12/21/2021
Marshall
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
1/1/2022
Kent State
-
Away