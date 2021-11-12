Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
- Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Spartans put up were just 2.6 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (72.0).
- The Broncos scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
- The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
- The Broncos shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Aaron Henry scored 15.4 points, grabbed 5.6 boards and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.
- Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Henry averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Marcus Bingham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Greg Lee grabbed 7.2 rebounds and gave out 2.4 assists per game along with scoring 13.0 points per contest last season.
- B. Artis White dropped 14.3 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Artis White knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Artis White averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Titus Wright notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Kansas
L 87-74
Home
11/12/2021
Western Michigan
-
Home
11/17/2021
Butler
-
Away
11/20/2021
Eastern Michigan
-
Home
11/24/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
12/1/2021
Louisville
-
Home
12/4/2021
Toledo
-
Home
Western Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Hope
W 76-58
Home
11/12/2021
Michigan State
-
Away
11/18/2021
Saginaw Valley
-
Home
11/22/2021
Iowa
-
Away
11/26/2021
FGCU
-
Away
11/27/2021
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Away
11/28/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Away
