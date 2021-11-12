Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Michigan State Spartans (0-0) face the Western Michigan Broncos (0-0) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    • Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Western Michigan

    • Last year, the 69.4 points per game the Spartans put up were just 2.6 fewer points than the Broncos gave up (72.0).
    • The Broncos scored 8.0 fewer points per game last year (63.1) than the Spartans allowed (71.1).
    • The Spartans shot 42.6% from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.4% the Broncos allowed to opponents.
    • The Broncos shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

    Michigan State Players to Watch

    • Aaron Henry scored 15.4 points, grabbed 5.6 boards and dished out 3.6 assists per game last season.
    • Gabe Brown hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Henry averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Marcus Bingham compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Western Michigan Players to Watch

    • Greg Lee grabbed 7.2 rebounds and gave out 2.4 assists per game along with scoring 13.0 points per contest last season.
    • B. Artis White dropped 14.3 points a game in addition to his 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Artis White knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Artis White averaged 0.9 steals per game, while Titus Wright notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Michigan State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Kansas

    L 87-74

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Eastern Michigan

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Toledo

    -

    Home

    Western Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Hope

    W 76-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Michigan State

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Purdue Fort Wayne

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Western Michigan at Michigan State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17126954
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Central Arkansas vs. Butl

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17126833
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17131390
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kent State at Xavier

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15707344
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Central Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 18, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots against Michigan State Spartans forward Aaron Henry (0) in the second half during the First Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Koby McEwen (25) shoots the ball against Xavier Musketeers forward Zach Freemantle (32) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Mar 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) reacts after he is fouled in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Western Kentucky vs. Minnesota: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy