How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Friday as they meet at 6:30 PM.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-3.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- The 71 points per game the Badgers record are only 2.6 more points than the Spartans give up (68.4).
- The Spartans' 72.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.5 the Badgers give up.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis posts 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brad Davison averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
- Steven Crowl averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Chucky Hepburn paces the Badgers at 2.2 assists per game, while also averaging 2 rebounds and 8.1 points.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham is No. 1 on the Spartans in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 8.9 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Gabe Brown is putting up a team-best 11.5 points per contest. And he is producing 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Spartans get 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Malik Hall.
- Tyson Walker is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 51.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans in assists (4.8 per game), and posts 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
