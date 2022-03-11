Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Friday as they meet at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-3.5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • The 71 points per game the Badgers record are only 2.6 more points than the Spartans give up (68.4).
  • The Spartans' 72.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.5 the Badgers give up.
  • This season, the Badgers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis posts 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Brad Davison averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
  • Steven Crowl averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Chucky Hepburn paces the Badgers at 2.2 assists per game, while also averaging 2 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Marcus Bingham is No. 1 on the Spartans in rebounding (5.9 per game), and produces 8.9 points and 0.3 assists. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Gabe Brown is putting up a team-best 11.5 points per contest. And he is producing 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.
  • The Spartans get 9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Malik Hall.
  • Tyson Walker is putting up 8.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the floor and 51.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
  • A.J Hoggard paces the Spartans in assists (4.8 per game), and posts 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
