How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Big Ten Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) dribbles the ball past Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 2 seed Wisconsin Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-11, 11-9 Big Ten) look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Friday as they meet at 6:30 PM.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The 71 points per game the Badgers record are only 2.6 more points than the Spartans give up (68.4).

The Spartans' 72.3 points per game are 5.8 more points than the 66.5 the Badgers give up.

This season, the Badgers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 41.7% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis posts 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.1 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brad Davison averages 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tyler Wahl is putting up 11.6 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Steven Crowl averages 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Chucky Hepburn paces the Badgers at 2.2 assists per game, while also averaging 2 rebounds and 8.1 points.

Michigan State Players to Watch