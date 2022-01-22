Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the highlight's of Friday night's college basketball slate is a a top 15 battle in the Big Ten. No. 14 Michigan State visits No. 8 Wisconsin with the top spot in the conference standings on the line.

There's big stakes in the Big Ten Friday night. No. 14 Michigan State visits No. 8 Wisconsin in a top 15 matchup. The teams are ranked third and first respectively in the conference standings, and the winner will grab at least a share of the top seed for the time being. It will be the first time the two schools meet this year.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Michigan State vs. Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin comes into this game riding a seven-game winning streak. Last time out, the Badgers took down Northwestern 82-76 behind a game-high 27 points from sophomore guard Johnny Davis. Davis currently ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 22.1 points per game. 

The Badgers come into this game 15-2 on the season. Their 6-1 mark in conference play has them tied for first place in the Big Ten with Illinois.

Michigan State had been alone in that top spot, before falling to Northwestern last Saturday 64-62. That was the Spartans' first conference loss - before that, they'd won nine straight games.

Still, Tom Izzo's team is 14-3 overall, and 5-1 against Big Ten opponents. A win Friday night would give them at least a share of that first place spot back, depending on what happens with the Illinois-Maryland game earlier in the day.

Tip-off for this one is set for 9 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on FOX Sports 1.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

