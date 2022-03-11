How to Watch Michigan State vs Wisconsin in Men’s Basketball

The third quarterfinal in the Big Ten Tournament features the Michigan State Spartans and Wisconsin Badgers today.

A ticket to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament is on the line as No. 12 Wisconsin (24-6) takes on Michigan State (21-11) in the rubber match of the season series. These teams have played twice already this season with the Spartans taking the first game and the Badgers taking the second. The winner today advances to the semifinals for a chance to play the winner of Penn State and Purdue.

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs Wisconsin today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

In their second game this season, the Badgers evened the season series (70-62) in a win field by Johnny Davis’ 25 points, six rebounds and three assists:

It has been a month since these two teams have squared off with the Spartans winning 86-74 in the first meeting and the Badgers taking the second meeting, 70-62.

The Badgers were on a five-game winning streak before dropping the season finale to Nebraska (73-74) in a surprising loss.

Overall this season the Badgers have been led by sophomore Johnny Davis. He is averaging 20.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on 44-33-78 splits in 28 games. He has been a star for the team and the conference all season. He has made the jump after his freshman season as a good sixth man to the leader of a Top 15 team.

On the other side for the Spartans, they have been a team built on balance and defense. Their leading scorer this season is senior Gabe Brown, with 11.5 points per game. The Spartans have no other double-figure scorers, but play a team brand of basketball.

This will be a fun clash of styles from the gritty Spartans to the more star-driven Badgers style.

