Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3 139.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The 72.6 points per game the Badgers average are 7.0 more points than the Spartans give up (65.6).

The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers give up to opponents.

This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.

The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brad Davison posts 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Wahl posts 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Steven Crowl averages 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch