How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) shoots the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wisconsin

-3

139.5 points

Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

  • The 72.6 points per game the Badgers average are 7.0 more points than the Spartans give up (65.6).
  • The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

  • Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Brad Davison posts 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Tyler Wahl posts 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Steven Crowl averages 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
  • Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch

  • Gabe Brown is putting up a team-high 14.2 points per contest. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
  • Marcus Bingham tops the Spartans in rebounding (6.6 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
  • Max Christie gets the Spartans 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Malik Hall gives the Spartans 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Tyson Walker paces the Spartans in assists (5.2 per game), and posts 6.8 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Michigan State at Wisconsin

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

