How to Watch Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they square off against the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Kohl Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Kohl Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wisconsin
-3
139.5 points
Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
- The 72.6 points per game the Badgers average are 7.0 more points than the Spartans give up (65.6).
- The Spartans' 74.7 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 65.8 the Badgers give up to opponents.
- This season, the Badgers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Spartans' opponents have knocked down.
- The Spartans are shooting 46.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 43.4% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
Wisconsin Players to Watch
- Jonathan Davis leads his team in points (19.5), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.2) per game, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Brad Davison posts 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyler Wahl posts 11.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Steven Crowl averages 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
- Chucky Hepburn puts up 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 36.4% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Gabe Brown is putting up a team-high 14.2 points per contest. And he is producing 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.
- Marcus Bingham tops the Spartans in rebounding (6.6 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 0.4 assists. He also posts 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots.
- Max Christie gets the Spartans 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Malik Hall gives the Spartans 9.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Tyson Walker paces the Spartans in assists (5.2 per game), and posts 6.8 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
