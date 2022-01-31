Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan face in the second game of a doubleheader, following the women's game earlier in the day.

Michigan Tech (12-5) goes on the road on Monday night to take on Northern Michigan (9-9) in a Division II men's basketball game. This game follows the women's game between the two programs.

How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WLUC - Marquette, MI)

Live stream the Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan Tech is 8-3 in conference play and has won its last two games.

The Huskies beat Northwood earlier this week 89-48, with the team scoring almost as many first-half points (46) as the Timberwolves scored in the entire game.

Michigan Tech was led by Owen White, who scored 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

Northern Michigan is 5-6 in conference play and is also coming off of a win against Northwood, winning 77-59 on Saturday. John Kerr led the team with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds, while Justin Brookens added 19 points and five boards.

These teams last met in December, with Michigan Tech eking out out a 77-76 win thanks to Adam Hobson's 22 points and Owen White's seven assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WLUC - Marquette, MI)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Maple Leafs

4 minutes ago
Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives on Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Hawks

4 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) puts up a shot around New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

4 minutes ago
basketballs
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in Men's College Basketball

4 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Blue Jackets

34 minutes ago
Jan 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) takes a last-second shot beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Knicks

34 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Pacers

34 minutes ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

34 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean Series: Dominican Republic vs. Colombia

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy