How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in Men's College Basketball

Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan face in the second game of a doubleheader, following the women's game earlier in the day.

Michigan Tech (12-5) goes on the road on Monday night to take on Northern Michigan (9-9) in a Division II men's basketball game. This game follows the women's game between the two programs.

How to Watch Michigan Tech at Northern Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WLUC - Marquette, MI)

Michigan Tech is 8-3 in conference play and has won its last two games.

The Huskies beat Northwood earlier this week 89-48, with the team scoring almost as many first-half points (46) as the Timberwolves scored in the entire game.

Michigan Tech was led by Owen White, who scored 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting.

Northern Michigan is 5-6 in conference play and is also coming off of a win against Northwood, winning 77-59 on Saturday. John Kerr led the team with 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting and pulled down seven rebounds, while Justin Brookens added 19 points and five boards.

These teams last met in December, with Michigan Tech eking out out a 77-76 win thanks to Adam Hobson's 22 points and Owen White's seven assists.

