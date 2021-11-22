Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Arizona

Last year, the Wolverines averaged 7.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Wildcats allowed (68.6).

The Wildcats averaged 10.3 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wolverines gave up (65.1).

The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).

The Wildcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson tallied 14.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.

Mike Smith dished out 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.

Isaiah Livers hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Arizona Players to Watch

James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.

Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.

Akinjo hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Akinjo and Christian Koloko were defensive standouts last season, with Akinjo averaging 1.4 steals per game and Koloko collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Buffalo W 88-76 Home 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M W 77-49 Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall L 67-65 Home 11/20/2021 UNLV W 74-61 Home 11/21/2021 Arizona - Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away 12/4/2021 San Diego State - Home 12/7/2021 Nebraska - Away 12/11/2021 Minnesota - Home

Arizona Schedule