Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Arizona
- Last year, the Wolverines averaged 7.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Wildcats allowed (68.6).
- The Wildcats averaged 10.3 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wolverines gave up (65.1).
- The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- The Wildcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson tallied 14.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.
- Mike Smith dished out 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.
- Isaiah Livers hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Arizona Players to Watch
- James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
- Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
- Akinjo hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Akinjo and Christian Koloko were defensive standouts last season, with Akinjo averaging 1.4 steals per game and Koloko collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
W 88-76
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 77-49
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
L 67-65
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
W 74-61
Home
11/21/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
12/4/2021
San Diego State
-
Home
12/7/2021
Nebraska
-
Away
12/11/2021
Minnesota
-
Home
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Northern Arizona
W 81-52
Home
11/12/2021
UT Rio Grande Valley
W 104-50
Home
11/16/2021
North Dakota State
W 97-45
Home
11/19/2021
Wichita State
W 82-78
Away
11/21/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/27/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Washington
-
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
12/8/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/11/2021
Illinois
-
Away