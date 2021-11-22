Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Arizona Wildcats (4-0) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Arizona

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Arizona

    • Last year, the Wolverines averaged 7.2 more points per game (75.8) than the Wildcats allowed (68.6).
    • The Wildcats averaged 10.3 more points per game last year (75.4) than the Wolverines gave up (65.1).
    • The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
    • The Wildcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines had given up to their opponents (39.3%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson tallied 14.1 points and 7.4 boards per game last season.
    • Mike Smith dished out 5.3 assists per game while scoring 9.0 PPG.
    • Isaiah Livers hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • James Akinjo scored 15.6 points and distributed 5.4 assists per game last season.
    • Azuolas Tubelis averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
    • Akinjo hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Akinjo and Christian Koloko were defensive standouts last season, with Akinjo averaging 1.4 steals per game and Koloko collecting 1.3 blocks per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    W 88-76

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 77-49

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 67-65

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    W 74-61

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Nebraska

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Minnesota

    -

    Home

    Arizona Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Northern Arizona

    W 81-52

    Home

    11/12/2021

    UT Rio Grande Valley

    W 104-50

    Home

    11/16/2021

    North Dakota State

    W 97-45

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Wichita State

    W 82-78

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Washington

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Roman Main Event Tournament: Arizona vs. Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    College Basketball

