Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Buffalo

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allowed (72.9).

The Bulls scored an average of 81.4 points per game last year, 16.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.

The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

The Bulls shot 46.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson scored 14.1 points and grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game last season.

Mike Smith averaged 5.3 assists per game while also scoring 9.0 points per contest.

Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

Buffalo Players to Watch

Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.

Segu made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Buffalo - Home 11/13/2021 Prairie View A&M - Home 11/16/2021 Seton Hall - Home 11/20/2021 UNLV - Home 11/24/2021 Tarleton State - Home 12/1/2021 North Carolina - Away

Buffalo Schedule