Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 13, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket Buffalo Bulls guard Jayvon Graves (3) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Buffalo

    • Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allowed (72.9).
    • The Bulls scored an average of 81.4 points per game last year, 16.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
    • The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
    • The Bulls shot 46.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson scored 14.1 points and grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
    • Mike Smith averaged 5.3 assists per game while also scoring 9.0 points per contest.
    • Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.

    Buffalo Players to Watch

    • Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
    • Segu made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Michigan Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Buffalo

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Tarleton State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    Buffalo Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    SFA

    -

    Away

    11/29/2021

    Point Park

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    10
    2021

    Buffalo at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

