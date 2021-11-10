Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Michigan vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) hit the court against the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 6:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
- Arena: Crisler Center
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Buffalo
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Wolverines recorded were just 2.9 more points than the Bulls allowed (72.9).
- The Bulls scored an average of 81.4 points per game last year, 16.3 more points than the 65.1 the Wolverines gave up.
- The Wolverines made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- The Bulls shot 46.1% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 39.3% the Wolverines' opponents shot last season.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson scored 14.1 points and grabbed 7.4 rebounds per game last season.
- Mike Smith averaged 5.3 assists per game while also scoring 9.0 points per contest.
- Isaiah Livers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Franz Wagner averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Dickinson collected 1.4 blocks per contest.
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Jeenathan Williams averaged 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Josh Mballa pulled down 10.8 rebounds per game, while Ronaldo Segu averaged 4.3 assists per contest.
- Segu made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Mballa averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Jayvon Graves compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Buffalo
-
Home
11/13/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home
11/16/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
11/20/2021
UNLV
-
Home
11/24/2021
Tarleton State
-
Home
12/1/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
Buffalo Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Michigan
-
Away
11/15/2021
North Texas
-
Away
11/20/2021
Rider
-
Home
11/23/2021
SFA
-
Away
11/29/2021
Point Park
-
Home
12/4/2021
Saint Bonaventure
-
Away
