How to Watch the NCAA First Round Michigan vs Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 11 seed Michigan takes on No. 6 Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Michigan was firmly on the bubble on selection Sunday, but it turns out the Wolverines were safely in the tournament despite losing to Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten tournament and finishing just 17-14.

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WJAX-DT – Jacksonville, FL)

The Wolverines had a lot of big wins despite their record and were rated highly in most metrics.

Now they are looking to prove their critics wrong and pull off a first round "upset" over Colorado State on Thursday. The Rams are the higher seed, but many have Michigan as they favorite coming into the game.

The Rams will look to prove those thoughts wrong as they look to stay hot against the Wolverines.

The Rams finished the year 25-5 and have won nine of their last 11 games, but those two losses came to UNLV and San Diego State, two teams that Michigan beat this year.

Colorado State had a great year and they deserve its at-large bid, but still has doubters and Thursday they want to show that they can compete with the big teams of the college world.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

NCAA First Round Michigan vs Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBS (WJAX-DT – Jacksonville, FL)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
