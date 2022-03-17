Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002

Watch to see the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14) and the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams (25-5) meet on Thursday at 12:15 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan

Michigan vs Colorado State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan

-1

136.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Michigan

  • The Wolverines record 7.3 more points per game (73) than the Rams give up (65.7).
  • The Rams score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Wolverines have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Rams have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

  • Hunter Dickinson averages 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.
  • DeVante Jones leads his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Eli Brooks is averaging 12.3 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
  • Caleb is posting 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
  • Moussa Diabate is putting up 9 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch

  • David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and puts up 2.8 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Stevens is recording a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He's also producing 14.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, hitting 46.7% of his shots from the field, and 37.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.4 triples per contest.
  • John Tonje gets the Rams 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Chandler Jacobs gets the Rams 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • The Rams get 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kendle Moore.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

First Round: Michigan vs. Colorado State

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

