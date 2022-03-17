Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002

Watch to see the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14) and the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams (25-5) meet on Thursday at 12:15 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -1 136.5 points

Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Michigan

The Wolverines record 7.3 more points per game (73) than the Rams give up (65.7).

The Rams score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

This season, the Wolverines have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.

The Rams have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson averages 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

DeVante Jones leads his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Eli Brooks is averaging 12.3 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Caleb is posting 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Moussa Diabate is putting up 9 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Colorado State Players to Watch