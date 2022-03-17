Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch to see the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14) and the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams (25-5) meet on Thursday at 12:15 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.
How to Watch Colorado State vs. Michigan
- Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Michigan
-1
136.5 points
Key Stats for Colorado State vs. Michigan
- The Wolverines record 7.3 more points per game (73) than the Rams give up (65.7).
- The Rams score an average of 73.7 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 69.9 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wolverines have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rams have shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson averages 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.2 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.
- DeVante Jones leads his team in assists per game (4.6), and also puts up 10.7 points and 4.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Eli Brooks is averaging 12.3 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Caleb is posting 10.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- Moussa Diabate is putting up 9 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
Colorado State Players to Watch
- David Roddy leads the Rams in scoring (19.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), and puts up 2.8 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Stevens is recording a team-high 4.8 assists per game. He's also producing 14.9 points and 3.1 rebounds, hitting 46.7% of his shots from the field, and 37.3% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.4 triples per contest.
- John Tonje gets the Rams 9.4 points, 3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Chandler Jacobs gets the Rams 5.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Rams get 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Kendle Moore.
